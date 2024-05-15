FBI Section Chief Ted Gunderson from 1973-1979

FBI Section Chief Ted Gunderson (retired;1951-1979) reveals the corruption in our government--the satanic Deep State. Yes, he lays out a laundry list of Domestic Terror attacks perpetrated by different factions of the Deep State. What really happened in the Oklahoma City Bombing (April 19, 1995)--did the number#2 man in the FBI orchestrate the Oklahoma bombing? Who was behind with assassination of President John F. Kennedy (1963)? And many other topics covered, which FBI Ted Gunderson investigated himself. And the assassination attempts by the government to kill a retired FBI Agent Ted Gunderson and so on.



