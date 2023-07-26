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Demon attack attempting to watch Sound of Freedom at AMC, and talk hard experience of the world.
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913. Demonic Disruption Hard Experience of the World (7-23-2023)
Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,