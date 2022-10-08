Create New Account
FBI Thugs in Unmarked Cars Raid Pro-Life Family
The jack-booted thugs of the soon to be abolished FBI raid the home of pro-life Paul Vaughn. "The FBI is here and they are arresting Daddy." Would not give their names, or which office they work out of. Shameful.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/

