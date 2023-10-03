Bill O'Reilly: The Democrats Don't Know What to Do





“No Spin News” Host says Democrats are feeling “trapped” with Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential nominee. “I think there’s going to be more Hunter Biden stuff. I think his health is going to continue to deteriorate and somebody else is going to have to run against Trump,” says O’Reilly.





