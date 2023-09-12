Update with Elena Danaan on the Anunnaki, Maui, Assassination attempts & UFO Disclosure Initiatives

Michael Salla
Sep 11, 2023
Elena Danaan continues to have face-to-face contact with different extraterrestrial visitors including representatives from the Galactic Federation of Worlds and the Enki/Ea faction of the Anunnaki, who provide her with real time intel on Earth and space affairs. In this update, she discusses the physical and character assassination attempts against her as a result of intel she shared from Enki/Ea and Thor Han Eredyon about the Deep State’s recent use of stealth satellites equipped with Directed Energy Weapons.
Danaan explains how a disclosure plan presented to General Glenn VanHerck by Thor Han is being gradually implemented despite pushback from the Deep State, and how David Grusch is playing a critical role in this plan. Finally, she responds to questions from Dr. Michael Salla about the possibility that Evangelical Christians have been gaslighted into believing genuinely benevolent human-looking extraterrestrials will be part of a great deception of humanity.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6vsadEm-1k
