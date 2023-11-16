Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 16, 2023

Episode 2152 - Are ten year olds fighting for Hamas? Nikki Haley is no conservative. More FedEx trucks stolen? Shapiro attacks Candace Owens, is he Mossad? Bethlehem cancels Christmas. Keep kids off social media! Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.