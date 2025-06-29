© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judaism Was Not The Religion of the Patriarchs or Prophets
66 views • 1 day ago
- Sins that are not sins at all: Racism, sexism, antisemtism. Satan and his children, the Jews, have created a panoply of sins that are not sins.
- Judeo-Christianity supports Satan’s moral structure, not the morality of the Holy Scriptures.
- Judeo-Christians (a heretical sect) reject the Holy Scriptures in favor of their own oral traditions, like the Jews. See Matthew 15:1-9
- Judeo-Christianity is THE heresy of our time -- it must be purged from the Church.
Fritz Berggren
https://a.co/d/8YhRmUd
