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Brazilian president on the green mark
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30 views • November 08, 2021
Jair Messias Bolsonaro is a Brazilian politician and retired military officer who has been the 38th president of Brazil since 1 January 2019.
Here speaking about the implementation of a vaccine passport, aka green pass, the green mark we are NOT fighting against in Italy.
''... It's population control, ... and those people tell me I am the dictator!''
Here speaking about the implementation of a vaccine passport, aka green pass, the green mark we are NOT fighting against in Italy.
''... It's population control, ... and those people tell me I am the dictator!''
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