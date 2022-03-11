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The JAB | Spiritual & energetic consequences of the V | Its your soul they are after | WATCH & SHARE
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218 views • March 11, 2022
#jab #ascension #Maxine
From a spiritual and energetic perspective, what happens to you if you take this jab. How does it affect your consciousness, your free will, your energy body, your soul? Can the effects be removed on an energetic level, why are they targeting your body, frequency and DNA? Who is it doing the targeting really?
The information here not intended to frighten anyone but to inform to the best of my knowledge so that we can be aware of the what is going on.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
From a spiritual and energetic perspective, what happens to you if you take this jab. How does it affect your consciousness, your free will, your energy body, your soul? Can the effects be removed on an energetic level, why are they targeting your body, frequency and DNA? Who is it doing the targeting really?
The information here not intended to frighten anyone but to inform to the best of my knowledge so that we can be aware of the what is going on.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
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