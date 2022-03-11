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The JAB | Spiritual & energetic consequences of the V | Its your soul they are after | WATCH & SHARE
Sarita Sol
Sarita Sol
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218 views • March 11, 2022
#jab #ascension #Maxine
From a spiritual and energetic perspective, what happens to you if you take this jab. How does it affect your consciousness, your free will, your energy body, your soul? Can the effects be removed on an energetic level, why are they targeting your body, frequency and DNA? Who is it doing the targeting really?
The information here not intended to frighten anyone but to inform to the best of my knowledge so that we can be aware of the what is going on.

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