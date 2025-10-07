BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sharper Minds, Softer Methods: The Science of Feeling Like Yourself Again | Ep. 68
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
4 views • 22 hours ago

Fourteen diagnoses in nine years and none of the medical professionals provided real answers. In this conversation, retired high-risk specialty and hospice RN Karan Almond shares how she rebuilt her health and why she now leads a wellness center focused on practical, non-drug strategies that help people think clearer, sleep deeper, and feel like themselves again. We explore how Karan approaches care — what an initial conversation might cover and the everyday practices that support steady, sustainable change. It’s a grounded, compassionate exchange for anyone curious about feeling better without the hype.


Next step: Book the quick fit call, mention the podcast to claim the October offer, and get your personalized plan.


October Special:

50% off when you mention Sovereign Sisters Podcast — valid through October 2025.


You don’t have to schedule all sessions in October; complete your assessment this month to lock in the discount.


Start with a free 15-minute phone call to see if it’s a fit.

https://tinyurl.com/SSP-Novum-Offer


Prefer to feel it first? There’s a $75 in-office consult that includes a brief chat with Karan plus a 5-minute ExoMind trial if you’re on the fence.


🔗 My Personal Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws


💬Reclaim personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy and self-empowerment →

https://t.me/SovereignSisters


Keywords
longevityneuroplasticitymentalwellnessbrainhealthstressreliefsovereignsistersangelaatkinssovereigncasttmstherapynoninvasivetherapymoodandfocussleepimprovementdrugfreeoptions
