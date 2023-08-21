Bioresonance, scalar tech, nano-crystal pharmakeia, DNA healing prayer

Correction: I meant to say kilohertz and megahertz frequencies for the body, gigahertz freqs into the body would be quite dangerous!
Skip to the end if you would just like to receive a DNA restoration prayer
Names referenced:
Hulda Clark, Lt. Col. Tom Bearden
Vega tester, electro-acupuncture
Any tips/donations are appreciated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.