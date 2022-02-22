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The "Fully Vaccinated" Intentional Fraud
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1011 views • February 22, 2022
OurCDC states that in order to call a person fully vaccinated, it’s 14 days after their 2nd shot. Most vaccine deaths occur before this time and consequently skews the numbers considerably. This goes for those who have serious illness, hospitalizations and death.
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