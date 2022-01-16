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Brass & Iron: Bonus Arizona Rally 5-Minute Cut
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20 views • January 16, 2022
In this video, I cut the Arizona Rally speech from January15, 2022 to 5 minutes. Enjoy!
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Links
Full AZ Speech
https://rumble.com/vsky8v-live-president-donald-j.-trump-in-florence-arizona.html
Undertaker Theme
https://youtu.be/nGh5D-wUicE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6, #ElectionFraud, #ArizonaRally, #Maga, #Trump, #Patriots
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Links
Full AZ Speech
https://rumble.com/vsky8v-live-president-donald-j.-trump-in-florence-arizona.html
Undertaker Theme
https://youtu.be/nGh5D-wUicE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6, #ElectionFraud, #ArizonaRally, #Maga, #Trump, #Patriots
Keywords
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