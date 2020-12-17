© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Republican Party And Fox News Stab Trump In Back With Democrat Talking Points During Latest Hearing
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • December 17, 2020
A Senate Hearing goes live today on Election Fraud and the Republicans who will fight for our elections are being separated from those who are laying down to the Biden steal. One of the biggest culprits of laying down to the theft is Chris Krebs who may even be implicated in the steal itself. Commentary on some of the lowlights and highlights from today’s hearing mostly showing the complete fraud and lies from the Democrats involved. Democrats and the corporate government shut down are destroying small businesses but the owners are finally starting to fight back. DeAnna Lorraine joins to discuss the status of the Culture Wars and how the left has been intentionally destroying culture for years. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.