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Their Food Is Killing You Slowly
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150 views • March 26, 2021
For the first time in human history, all the food sold at stores is beyond contaminated! That means, you could buy the "healthiest" foods at the store and none of it is healthy enough to prevent anything. Seriously, what's the point? Even certified organic food is not 100% organic and never was actually, because "some" carcinogens are allowed in certified organic. Just the other day I bought some organic apples and had to peel every apple, because they put petroleum-based wax on the skin to slow organic produce from spoiling faster! What can you do then? Show them you're not going to become their next victim. Eat MealBetix! https://MealBetix.com
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