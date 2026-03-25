“I Don’t Want To Go To Jail” – The Real Reason Korean Men Have STOPPED Pursuing Women

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This video explores the intense gender conflict in South Korea — how feminism and masculinity turned into a silent war, how extreme movements reshaped relationships, and why many men and women are now stepping away from dating, marriage, and even communication. We also compare this situation with what’s happening in Western countries, where the search for equality often shifts into a battle for advantages.