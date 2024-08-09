Part 2: Leapers UTG Pro Ambi Lower - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

I am building an Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15 around the American made, Leapers UTG Pro full ambi lower.

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar





The key ambi feature is the ambi bolt hold open and bolt release levers. A clever pedestal bolt catch design makes left and right side releases possible. However, the right side paddles are about ½” to the rear of the left side. So not perfectly mirrored…due to the need to clear the dust cover.





The left side bolt release reminds me of the Gieselle maritime bolt catch lever. For better separation from the mag release, I’d prefer the standard AR paddle with the tab bolt catch. If smacking the bolt release with the palm of your hand, the UTG Pro setup is close enough to perfect mirroring to work. However, The right side bolt hold open lever needs to more closely resemble the left side…with a ledge to help your finger get traction.





The magazine release is made ambi in the same way as the Arms Unlimited or Strike Industries ambi mag releases. The right side mag release is a bit stiff, reminds me of the MDR. On the left side, I think the spring tension could be a bit stiffer to reduce the risk of accidental mag disengagement. And I wish the right side mag release fence were mirrored a bit more on the left side.









The lightweight, skeletonized lower is beautifully designed with a Flared magwell, ambi trigger finger scoops, an integral glove compatible trigger guard, and includes a set screw to tighten the lower to upper lockup. Despite the added ambi hardware, It feels very light.





In the next episode we’ll install a trigger and an ambidextrous safety.