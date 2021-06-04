© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#4 - DIEU RÉVÈLE LA GRANDE TROMPERIE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
319 views • June 04, 2021
2 juin 2021. Révélations du Seigneur données à Son serviteur Alain Lepage.
Voici les 4 documents liés à la vidéo :
1- Paroles de Jésus (lues dans la vidéo) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dpdPiOOn38lobFNteq3QiW6txB_XG5ju/view?usp=sharing
2- Réflexions sur la tromperie : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18znjqlGrF-3YuO52Y_hMXVjGXkQ_katw/view?usp=sharing
3- Objectifs du Gesara / Nesara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AtIAdWaXXDttsxOvmPpVMFdBMZpLv5eC/view?usp=sharing
4- Histoire du Gesara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10iK0NPokFRhIEEWnOdtJH1E271W-IVSU/view?usp=sharing
Voici les 4 documents liés à la vidéo :
1- Paroles de Jésus (lues dans la vidéo) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dpdPiOOn38lobFNteq3QiW6txB_XG5ju/view?usp=sharing
2- Réflexions sur la tromperie : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18znjqlGrF-3YuO52Y_hMXVjGXkQ_katw/view?usp=sharing
3- Objectifs du Gesara / Nesara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AtIAdWaXXDttsxOvmPpVMFdBMZpLv5eC/view?usp=sharing
4- Histoire du Gesara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10iK0NPokFRhIEEWnOdtJH1E271W-IVSU/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.