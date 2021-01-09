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The Law-Abiding & The Lawless - Ep.2.5 Pt.2 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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Part 2 of Episode 2.5
We take a look at some of the lawless behavior of politicians in Michigan--in particular, the recent threats made by Cynthia Johnson, a representative who belittled the witnesses who gave testimony during the House hearing.
We take a look at some of the lawless behavior of politicians in Michigan--in particular, the recent threats made by Cynthia Johnson, a representative who belittled the witnesses who gave testimony during the House hearing.
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