The Meaning of it All - Whom will you serve?

Whose side are you on in this battle between good and evil? Are you even aware there is a cosmic and epic battle taking place that will soon culminate in the end of the ways of man? Have you awakened to make the choice for Me and a life of righteousness in order that I can use you to save souls? How much time have you wasted My dear children in the vanities of the world? Do you live a life of surrender or a life of idolatries that will soon vaporize? You have a purpose and this purpose is incredibly important. Time is up! Be ready for the trumpet is about to sound and then the choice will be made for you.





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Music:

Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick Horrocks - RH Soundtracks

https://youtu.be/FzRRvJ-0L2c

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The main theme to the film "Cast Away". By Alan Silvestri.

End Credits (From "Cast Away")

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Dear God | A Raw Prayer in Song

Needed This Dave

vocal: David Bennett

https://youtu.be/5tnJChp0eso

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