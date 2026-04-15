BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Meaning of it All - Whom will you serve?
Behold I Come
Behold I Come
321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 2 days ago

Whose side are you on in this battle between good and evil? Are you even aware there is a cosmic and epic battle taking place that will soon culminate in the end of the ways of man? Have you awakened to make the choice for Me and a life of righteousness in order that I can use you to save souls? How much time have you wasted My dear children in the vanities of the world? Do you live a life of surrender or a life of idolatries that will soon vaporize? You have a purpose and this purpose is incredibly important. Time is up! Be ready for the trumpet is about to sound and then the choice will be made for you.


iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com


[email protected]


WE DO NOT OWN THE RIGHTS TO THE PHOTOS, IMAGES, OR MUSIC USED. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTFUL OWNERS AND ARTISTS.


This video is not intended to violate any Condition of Use. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and/or research. No copyright infringement has been implied or intended. This video is not monetized but is for teaching purposes only.


Music:

Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization - Rick Horrocks - RH Soundtracks

https://youtu.be/FzRRvJ-0L2c

All Rights Reserved


The main theme to the film "Cast Away". By Alan Silvestri.

End Credits (From "Cast Away")

All Rights Reserved


Dear God | A Raw Prayer in Song

Needed This Dave

vocal: David Bennett

https://youtu.be/5tnJChp0eso

All Rights Reserved

Keywords
biblegodsaviorloveangelchristcrossjesusprophecyscripturetribulationend timeshearthopebehold i comejulie whedbee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Cassie B.
A coastal community&#8217;s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

A coastal community’s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

Willow Tohi
Gold Backs: The survivalist&#8217;s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Gold Backs: The survivalist’s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy