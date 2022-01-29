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Omicron Log 9 Day 19 Changes from the bioweapon?
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40 views • January 29, 2022
I think this will probably be the last in this log series, maybe one more to wrap the whole thing up. Yup Beer is back on the menu once again reminding us that God Loves Us and Wants Us To Be Happy !
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