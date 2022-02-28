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Refugee crisis in Belarus: fact-checking accusations against Lukashenko
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Since July 2021, migrants have been trying to enter the European Union through the territory of Belarus. On September 2nd, however, the Polish government closed the border with Belarus. Around 2,100 refugees were stuck at the border. Western media and politicians spoke of a “humanitarian crisis” and accused Alexander Lukashenko, the head of state of Belarus, of using “migration as a weapon” against the EU, among other things. But what is the truth of the accusations repeated by the Western media? Kla.TV has performed a fact check on the allegations.
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✓ www.kla.tv/21778
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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