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FULL SHOW: Maxwell Trial Live Coverage: Documents Released Showing Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Island Flight Logs
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271 views • November 23, 2021
The demented sickness that is the mainstream media and Democrat party complex is on full display once again, lying about or covering up the Christmas Parade Massacre that happened in Wisconsin on Sunday night. As if the lies and deception from the Rittenhouse case wasn’t enough, they pile on once again to hurt America. The Australian government announces internment camps for healthy people in the most Orwellian stretch of covid protocol yet on planet Earth. News breaks on Alex Jones and Roger Stone being subpoenaed by the January 6th committee and they give their first response to The War Room.
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