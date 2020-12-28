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National File: States Must Declare Themselves Sovereign From Corrupt Federal Government
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105 views • December 28, 2020
National File reporters Tom Pappert and Patrick Howley join Alex Jones live via Skype to break down what patriotic Americans can do in the fight to save the United States' republic from a falsely installed President who was caught stealing the executive office from Trump using coordinated election fraud.
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