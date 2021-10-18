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The Looming Collapse of the Dollar + Kim Clement’s Story / Testimony
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4992 views • October 18, 2021
The Looming Collapse of the Dollar + Kim Clement’s Story / Testimony
Biblical expert, Everett Triplett urgently shares about the collapse of the dollar + learn about Kim Clement’s story and testimony featuring references to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University, etc.
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold
Youtube: Everett Triplett - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kRNZIxQWtDQ0S9Jkp4YAQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.Biblically.com
Search for “New World Order”
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Fact: China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile - Launch in August of nuclear-capable rocket that circled the globe took US intelligence by surprise - https://www.ft.com/content/ba0a3cde-719b-4040-93cb-a486e1f843fb
Fact: “Richard Nixon's August 1971 decision to suspend the convertibility of dollars into gold was one of the most important chapters in modern economic history. Nixon's move, which was precipitated by rising U.S. balance of payments deficits, ended the system of fixed exchange rates that had been established at the Bretton Woods conference of 1944 and ushered in a regime of floating rates.” - https://bancroft.berkeley.edu/ROHO/projects/debt/terminationgolddollar.html
Fact: Read About Richard Nixon’s Decision to Move the U.S. Dollar Off of the Gold Standard - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Biblical Reference - 2nd Peter 2:6
Biblical Reference - Deuteronomy 28
Biblical Reference - Joel Chapter 1
Biblical Reference - Revelation 9
Biblical Reference - Ezekial 4:9
Biblical Reference - Isaiah 2
Biblical Reference - 1st Corinthians 10:11
Biblical Reference - Deuteronomy 28:15-64
Biblical Reference - Matthew 13:30
Biblical Reference - Ezekiel 7:5
Biblical Reference - Daniel 7
Biblical Reference - Daniel 9:11
Biblical Reference - Revelation 9
Biblical Reference - Revelation 19:11
Biblical Reference - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” Revelation 3:18
Top 10 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money:
The Worst Hyperinflation Situations of All Time https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
How 9 Countries Saw Inflation Evolve Into Hyperinflation - https://www.businessinsider.com/worst-hyperinflation-episodes-in-history-2013-9
Biblical expert, Everett Triplett urgently shares about the collapse of the dollar + learn about Kim Clement’s story and testimony featuring references to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University, etc.
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold
Youtube: Everett Triplett - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kRNZIxQWtDQ0S9Jkp4YAQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.Biblically.com
Search for “New World Order”
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
Fact: China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile - Launch in August of nuclear-capable rocket that circled the globe took US intelligence by surprise - https://www.ft.com/content/ba0a3cde-719b-4040-93cb-a486e1f843fb
Fact: “Richard Nixon's August 1971 decision to suspend the convertibility of dollars into gold was one of the most important chapters in modern economic history. Nixon's move, which was precipitated by rising U.S. balance of payments deficits, ended the system of fixed exchange rates that had been established at the Bretton Woods conference of 1944 and ushered in a regime of floating rates.” - https://bancroft.berkeley.edu/ROHO/projects/debt/terminationgolddollar.html
Fact: Read About Richard Nixon’s Decision to Move the U.S. Dollar Off of the Gold Standard - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Biblical Reference - 2nd Peter 2:6
Biblical Reference - Deuteronomy 28
Biblical Reference - Joel Chapter 1
Biblical Reference - Revelation 9
Biblical Reference - Ezekial 4:9
Biblical Reference - Isaiah 2
Biblical Reference - 1st Corinthians 10:11
Biblical Reference - Deuteronomy 28:15-64
Biblical Reference - Matthew 13:30
Biblical Reference - Ezekiel 7:5
Biblical Reference - Daniel 7
Biblical Reference - Daniel 9:11
Biblical Reference - Revelation 9
Biblical Reference - Revelation 19:11
Biblical Reference - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” Revelation 3:18
Top 10 Examples of HyperInflation and Weaponing Banking and Money:
The Worst Hyperinflation Situations of All Time https://www.cnbc.com/2011/02/14/The-Worst-Hyperinflation-Situations-of-All-Time.html
How 9 Countries Saw Inflation Evolve Into Hyperinflation - https://www.businessinsider.com/worst-hyperinflation-episodes-in-history-2013-9
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