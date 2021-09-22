© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE "ACT OF 1871" | CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES, INC | WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON?
Follow
2
Share
Report
73 views • September 22, 2021
1788 Original Constitution for the united states, original organic, of the people government.
1871 Amended version CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES, US is a private corporation.
There are 2 United States, one formed in 1787, the collection of the several sovereign states of the union, and another separate and different one formed in 1871, which only controls the District of Columbia and it’s territories. Others may can give you specific references and explain this further. Here is an outline of the concepts.
Resources:
http://foundationfortruthinlaw.org/Fi...
1871 Amended version CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES, US is a private corporation.
There are 2 United States, one formed in 1787, the collection of the several sovereign states of the union, and another separate and different one formed in 1871, which only controls the District of Columbia and it’s territories. Others may can give you specific references and explain this further. Here is an outline of the concepts.
Resources:
http://foundationfortruthinlaw.org/Fi...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.