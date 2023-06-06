DOSED - The Fentanyl and Opiod Epidemic Plaguing America - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloHealth

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily





1.8 billion people suffer from anxiety, depression and addiction. Last year the opioid and fentanyl crisis claimed 118,000 lives. While you watch this film 127 more people will die or commit suicide due to this opioid epidemic plaguing America due to open borders and the CCP manufacturing this deadly drug fentanyl which is 100 times worse than morphine. Enjoy this dosed documentary and hopefully it opens your eyes to this massive problem plaguing our youth or family members are selves and our country. Sincerely, AndreCorbeil.





Fentanyl, is a highly potent synthetic piperidine opioid drug primarily used as an analgesic. Because fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, its primary clinical utility is in pain management for cancer patients and those recovering from painful surgical operations.

