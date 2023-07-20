US Faked the Moon Landing but Have Flying Saucers which Regularly Land on the Moon

I filmed this at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 7, 2017. I re-released this on the 54th anniversary of Apollo 11, the fake moon landing.

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