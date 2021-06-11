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Your Hell Is Here!
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246 views • June 11, 2021
Evil man uses technology to take full advantage of the kindred good spirited humans- This ain't funny- They fill our skies with Holograms- These video clips to the end shows their experiments in the night skies over the innocent- I ask that my videos be taken very serious- My next series is intended to be my last, as I need to retire- This 'coming series' will be in short parts and by your ending of all the parts; you may wish to carry-on our plight- 'CHEERS'- WesTruther
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