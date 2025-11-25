(Verse 1) Used to strum a lonely chord, hum a melody so plain Stuck with loops that bored me sore, driving me insane Searching sites for royalty-free, tracks that wouldn't make me weep Now a new age dawns for me, secrets that I'll gladly keep (Chorus) AI's got my back, yeah, it's a musical revolution Spinning out the tracks, fulfilling every composition Genre, mood, and tempo, instruments so clear My video soundtrack's here, banishing all fear (Verse 2) Type in "jazz, upbeat, and bright," bass line starts to groove and sway "Indie folk, a gentle light," acoustic guitar leads the way No more writers' block to fight, just a click and then it's done Melodies take flight, a musical sun (Chorus) AI's got my back, yeah, it's a musical revolution Spinning out the tracks, fulfilling every composition Genre, mood, and tempo, instruments so clear My video soundtrack's here, banishing all fear (Bridge) Download the file, it's mine to use, royalty-free and clear Creative power, truly mine, no more shedding a tear From corporate vids to indie films, my music finds its place AI's magic fills the whims, leaving not a trace (Chorus) AI's got my back, yeah, it's a musical revolution Spinning out the tracks, fulfilling every composition Genre, mood, and tempo, instruments so clear My video soundtrack's here, banishing all fear (Outro) No more struggling, no more stress, just pure creative flow AI's the key to my success, watch my videos grow, grow, grow! Yeah, AI's got my back, you know!



