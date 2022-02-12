Dr Jennifer Daniels - What It Takes to Live a Long Life is Actually Pretty Simple on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.25.16)

Show Highlights:

-What’s happening to our men? Dr. Daniels explains why men are becoming feminized and shares ideas on how to get back to being a real man

-Back in the 1800s turpentine was listed as a medicine for kidney problems

-Question from a listener: My friend’s doc put him on medication for high blood pressure. It’s a diuretic, causing him to urinate every 20 minutes. He’s not sure why he’s on it, or even if he needs it. How can he know if he needs it and what are possible side effects? Dr. Daniels explains why his chances of benefiting from the medication is only 1%. She tells which lifestyle changes need to be made to bring down blood pressure

-Cholesterol numbers are irrelevant according to Dr. Daniels

-Question from a listener: Dr. Daniels had mentioned A1C levels on a previous show. Could she please give the range of what an A1C of a healthy person should be? What should fasting glucose range be for a healthy person?

-Question from a listener: I’m wondering if you can share any info you have about hemorrhoids. Specifically, the reasons someone on a VERY, VERY clean, pure, whole foods diet (90% raw, NOTHING in packages, etc.)—meaning someone who NEVER has to strain at bowel movements and who has 2 or 3 per day. My chiropractor says that liver congestion can create hemorrhoids, but I’d be curious in your views. Dr. Daniels explains how a raw food diet can be surprisingly constipating

-Ideas for reversing hair loss and graying hair

-Is there any way to mitigate the flame retardants in mattresses?

-Question from a listener: Dr Daniels, you have mentioned a few times on the last few shows that an ideal Hb1c (diabetes) for someone on medication to be around 8, I mentioned this to my doctor on my last visit and his reaction was pretty well what I expected, I don’t need to describe I think we all know, I would like to be prepared a little better the next time I see him (every 3 months) so my question to you Dr is: where can I find this article you’re talking about that touches on this subject?

-Question from a listener: In your experience, have any of your patients had their virus-based fatigue eliminated by taking turpentine? I just started taking it twice a week, in the hope it will eventually destroy any viruses that may be draining my energy.

-Becoming aware of the fact that it’s important to get rid of junk in the blood; some so called ‘natural’ supplements may be causing toxic buildup also

-What causes cachexia and how do you cure it?

-What can be done if your hearing is diminishing?

-An approach to take to lose body fat

-Comment from a listener: Dr Daniels is right about parasites being a possible cause of rapid heart beat!

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