BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Jennifer Daniels - What It Takes to Live a Long Life is Actually Pretty Simple on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.25.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
895 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
147 views • February 12, 2022

Show Highlights:

-What’s happening to our men? Dr. Daniels explains why men are becoming feminized and shares ideas on how to get back to being a real man

-Back in the 1800s turpentine was listed as a medicine for kidney problems

-Question from a listener: My friend’s doc put him on medication for high blood pressure. It’s a diuretic, causing him to urinate every 20 minutes. He’s not sure why he’s on it, or even if he needs it. How can he know if he needs it and what are possible side effects? Dr. Daniels explains why his chances of benefiting from the medication is only 1%. She tells which lifestyle changes need to be made to bring down blood pressure

-Cholesterol numbers are irrelevant according to Dr. Daniels

-Question from a listener: Dr. Daniels had mentioned A1C levels on a previous show. Could she please give the range of what an A1C of a healthy person should be? What should fasting glucose range be for a healthy person?

-Question from a listener: I’m wondering if you can share any info you have about hemorrhoids. Specifically, the reasons someone on a VERY, VERY clean, pure, whole foods diet (90% raw, NOTHING in packages, etc.)—meaning someone who NEVER has to strain at bowel movements and who has 2 or 3 per day. My chiropractor says that liver congestion can create hemorrhoids, but I’d be curious in your views. Dr. Daniels explains how a raw food diet can be surprisingly constipating

-Ideas for reversing hair loss and graying hair 

-Is there any way to mitigate the flame retardants in mattresses? 

-Question from a listener: Dr Daniels, you have mentioned a few times on the last few shows that an ideal Hb1c (diabetes) for someone on medication to be around 8, I mentioned this to my doctor on my last visit and his reaction was pretty well what I expected, I don’t need to describe I think we all know, I would like to be prepared a little better the next time I see him (every 3 months) so my question to you Dr is: where can I find this article you’re talking about that touches on this subject? 

-Question from a listener: In your experience, have any of your patients had their virus-based fatigue eliminated by taking turpentine? I just started taking it twice a week, in the hope it will eventually destroy any viruses that may be draining my energy. 

-Becoming aware of the fact that it’s important to get rid of junk in the blood; some so called ‘natural’ supplements may be causing toxic buildup also 

-What causes cachexia and how do you cure it? 

-What can be done if your hearing is diminishing? 

-An approach to take to lose body fat 

-Comment from a listener: Dr Daniels is right about parasites being a possible cause of rapid heart beat! 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers   

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-what-it-takes-to-live-a-long-life-is-actually-pretty-simple-january-25-2016/ 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

Keywords
cholesterolparasitesblood pressureglucosehearing lossfatiguezinchair lossherniaflame retardantsone radio networkdr jennifer danielsbowel movementsturpentinehemorrhoidsjennifer danielsvitality capsulescandida cleanerpatrick timponehealing with dr danielscachexiahemoglobin a1cfeminized mengraying hairtoxic buildup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Study Links Prenatal DEHP Exposure to Gene Changes Associated With Autism, ADHD

Morgan S. Verity
Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Want a Healthier Gut? A Dietitian Says These Foods Belong on Your Plate

Iva Greene
Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Six everyday drinks that could quietly be saving your liver

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy