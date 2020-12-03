© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING!!! WE CAUGHT THEM ALL - President Trump's URGENT Address to the Nation on the Fraud Behind the 2020 Presidential Election
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
286 views • December 03, 2020
President Donald John Trump makes a live presentation on the current investigations which have uncovered massive voter irregularities in swing states including voter suppression and voter fraud during and after the close of the November 3rd, 2020 election day.
--------------------------
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWXPkK02j6MHW-4xCJzgMuw
WEBSITE: https://www.goldenstatetimes.com
--------------------------
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWXPkK02j6MHW-4xCJzgMuw
WEBSITE: https://www.goldenstatetimes.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.