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Davos 2016: Computers can decipher Your Private Thoughts: Very Bad
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109 views • January 27, 2022
Davos 2016 Speaker
Super Computers arent magic
They just need real data
The entire population of China or the US?
Without NeuraLink 2022??
What about Graphene Vaccine, Satelite Tunable to 5G
TTS of the mind, inner verbalization, voice of thought, voice of reading, PRIVATE PRAYER SPACE
Global Surveillance State Power Structure with Pedophiles Meets Mark of The Beast
Super Computers arent magic
They just need real data
The entire population of China or the US?
Without NeuraLink 2022??
What about Graphene Vaccine, Satelite Tunable to 5G
TTS of the mind, inner verbalization, voice of thought, voice of reading, PRIVATE PRAYER SPACE
Global Surveillance State Power Structure with Pedophiles Meets Mark of The Beast
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