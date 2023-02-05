NW Arkansas - Stewart Ong's FYZICAL clinic helps using Juvent.

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In Northwest Arkansas, FYZICAL owner and Physical Therapist, Stewart Ong has an amazing reputation with patients and MD's throughout the entire region. Dr. Ong, is eager to adopt new proven technologies and techniques to help his patients. This short, impromptu video is from one of his first patients on Juvent. Most people take longer to respond, but many do nearly right away.
juvent.com