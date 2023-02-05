Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NW Arkansas - Stewart Ong's FYZICAL clinic helps using Juvent.
25 views
channel image
Juvent
Published 17 days ago |

In Northwest Arkansas, FYZICAL owner and Physical Therapist, Stewart Ong has an amazing reputation with patients and MD's throughout the entire region.  Dr. Ong, is eager to adopt new proven technologies and techniques to help his patients.  This short, impromptu video is from one of his first patients on Juvent.  Most people take longer to respond, but many do nearly right away.

juvent.com


Keywords
painsleephipptonglmmsjuventfyzicalmicro impact

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket