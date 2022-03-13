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Phantasy Star II Revival Channel Update
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11 views • March 13, 2022
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Music by Patrick Patrikios.
Original assets by SEGA.
Demos created using the GODOT Game Engine: https://godotengine.org/
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo).
Music by Patrick Patrikios.
Original assets by SEGA.
Demos created using the GODOT Game Engine: https://godotengine.org/
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo).
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