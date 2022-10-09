A Closer Look at the Results of the Ukrainian Regime’s Strike on Downtown Donetsk Tonight. - Report Directly from the Scene of the Crime Here. - by Wyatt Reed - 100822

My hotel in Donetsk just got hit by a Ukrainian artillery strike. I watched a massive explosion rock the intersection of Artemis St and Hurova Ave moments before recording this video while walking back.
If I’d have returned thirty seconds earlier, I’d have been killed.
A closer look at the results of the Ukrainian regime’s strike on downtown Donetsk tonight. My report directly from the scene of the crime here:
https://t.me/wyattreed13/76
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.