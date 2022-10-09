A Closer Look at the Results of the Ukrainian Regime’s Strike on Downtown Donetsk Tonight. - Report Directly from the Scene of the Crime Here. - by Wyatt Reed - 100822

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My hotel in Donetsk just got hit by a Ukrainian artillery strike. I watched a massive explosion rock the intersection of Artemis St and Hurova Ave moments before recording this video while walking back.
If I’d have returned thirty seconds earlier, I’d have been killed.
A closer look at the results of the Ukrainian regime’s strike on downtown Donetsk tonight. My report directly from the scene of the crime here:
https://t.me/wyattreed13/76