A Closer Look at the Results of the Ukrainian Regime’s Strike on Downtown Donetsk Tonight. - Report Directly from the Scene of the Crime Here. - by Wyatt Reed - 100822

My hotel in Donetsk just got hit by a Ukrainian artillery strike. I watched a massive explosion rock the intersection of Artemis St and Hurova Ave moments before recording this video while walking back.

If I’d have returned thirty seconds earlier, I’d have been killed.

A closer look at the results of the Ukrainian regime’s strike on downtown Donetsk tonight. My report directly from the scene of the crime here:

