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Facebook 'Fact Checker' Worked At Wuhan Biolab; Ruled Out Virus-Leak While 'Debunking' Articles
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19 views • April 17, 2020
by Tyler Durden
Fri, 04/17/2020
A Facebook fact checker who has 'debunked' articles suggesting that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) has a giant conflict of interest; she worked at the institute - which is now suspected of accidentally leaking the hyper-virulent virus which has killed over 130,000 people and cast the global economy into chaos.
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/conflict-interest-facebook-fact-checker-worked-wuhan-biolab-ruled-out-virus-leak-while
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Fri, 04/17/2020
A Facebook fact checker who has 'debunked' articles suggesting that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) has a giant conflict of interest; she worked at the institute - which is now suspected of accidentally leaking the hyper-virulent virus which has killed over 130,000 people and cast the global economy into chaos.
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/conflict-interest-facebook-fact-checker-worked-wuhan-biolab-ruled-out-virus-leak-while
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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