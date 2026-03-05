Atheists Are Easy Meat for the Synagogue of Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A more unequal match can hardly be,
Christian must fight an Angel; but you see:
The valiant man by handling Sword and Shield,
Doth make him, though a Dragon, quit the field."
(John Bunyan, 'The Pilgrim's Progress)
An atheist cannot hope to withstand the coming onslaught of Satan-serving entities, yet faithless Veronica of the Chapman family feels qualified to attack a man who CAN.
This video clip is excerpted from Episode 4 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com
Get the paperbacks and 'Know Your Spiritual Rights' at https://Geni.us/Rights.