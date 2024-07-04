IS TATERTOT 🥔☢🔥 OTAY❓

Are we about to see the Manhattan Transfer? 🤫





The character known as 'Joe Biden', whom VfB refers to as TATERTOT, isn't long for politics; what will replace it?





Big Mike? 🍆





Gruesome Newsome? 🧌





Witchy Whitmer? 🧙





Whatever you freaks got - we're gunna goof on 'em all! 🤣





