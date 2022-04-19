THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 22 (sub- esp)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 22: Covid-19: Part 5 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times. About MONEY & MURDER IN HOSPITALS... By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada This is part 22 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 23 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com
Español:
Parte 22: Covid-19: Parte 5 de múltiples episodios sobre la mayor estafa médica de todos los tiempos. Sobre el DINERO Y EL ASESINATO EN LOS HOSPITALES... Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada Esta es la parte 22 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 23 se subirá en cuanto esté lista.
vari3dad3s:
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S