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ULTIMATE VEGAN JUNK FOOD #2 | LAZY RECIPES
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5 views • October 12, 2019
Even more vegan junk food! This video includes mac n cheese burgers, loaded hot dogs and a cheesesteak sandwich. They're all super easy recipes that can be made quickly. If you have any questions let me know! Don't forget to like and subscribe for more videos, thanks for watching xx
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