Glenn THESE signs show we're moving toward WORLD WAR III
Published 20 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Feb 20, 2023

It seems like we’re going to be helping Ukraine indefinitely, and now President Biden has announced we’re even paying Ukrainian PENSIONS. But it gets worse. In this clip, Glenn demonstrates how signs TODAY show we are following the same pattern that eventually resulted in World War I. And thanks to government leaders — including our own — continuing to escalate tension between the world’s most powerful nations, it seems that we may be MARCHING toward World War III…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7y3QEE_0xA

Keywords
current eventspresidentrussiabidenukraineglenn beckworld warpensionstensions

