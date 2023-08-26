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How Can Self-Health-Care Folks Make Wearable and Assessment Data Actionable?
Don Hoskyns - CEO, More Active
Moreactive.com
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With Covid proving to self-thinking Americans that mainstream ‘healthcare’ is not helpful outside of emergencies, educated people are starting to take responsibility for their health – relying on their own research and self-generated searches for health professionals who can add value. One component of this adventure is wellness apps that facilitate the self-tracking of health conditions.
Making that data “Actionable,” though, is really the key to success. An extreme athlete himself, Mr. Hoskyns is aggressively marketing several apps for CEOs — to encourage their workers to use them to gain a “Roadmap for their individualized Success”.
These apps fall under the rubric of “assessment” — or using data to score one’s health and track improvements. With half the country suffering from chronic diseases which account for the vast majority of health expenditures, the independent health movement is demonstrably having a strong impact on reducing the nation’s outrageous health bill.