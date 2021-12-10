⁣Willful Ignorance “We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.”- Benjamin Franklin“The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody has decided not to see.”― Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead“We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.”― Benjamin Franklin“Five percent of the people think;ten percent of the people think they think;and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think.”― Thomas A. Edison“There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”― Soren KierkegaardWillful ignorance is a choice that is made by almost everyone I come across, and a quick path to finding yourself removed from my life.“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”― Plato“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”― Issac AsimovWillful Ignorance and Self-DeceptionWhom do we blame more, the willfully ignorant or the self-deceived?“The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody has decided not to see”― Ayn Rand, The FountainheadHow to wake up Brainwashed people [The right way]The more people we have opposing restrictive measures, then the better outcome to our plight. MSM has a strong grip and it is useless for a few but not everyone is deep under the spell.It is worth a go now as it may be too late if we delay. For our futures, our children, friends and family, it is important to try. Respects to those who have tried and failed; it is not easy done but we must try.1 The Mirror*When talking to those who still believe that political “authority” is legitimate and necessary, it can be easy to assume that the entire problem resides inside their heads, but that is not the case. No matter how philosophically correct you are, unless you can first understand and control your own psychology, the likelihood of having a useful discussion with someone else on the topic is slim to none.* no relation to "The Mirror"2 The GoalWhen most people argue, they just throw ideas at each other, usually accomplishing nothing. If you want to communicate effectively, you need to have a specific goal in mind when talking to someone, and just as importantly, you need to have a way to determine if you achieved that goal—if you accomplished anything by talking to the other person.3 The WedgeWhen you talk to someone who has fundamentally different views than yours, it is natural for the conversation to quickly turn into a combative argument where it’s “you against them.” If that happens, the likelihood of anyone’s mind changing is slim to none. Candles in the Dark teaches a fundamentally different way to communicate, putting you on the same “side” as the person you are talking to.4 The VoidHow many times have statists responded to your simple, clear explanations with weird evasions, random tangents, and other things that made it seem like they either weren’t listening, or were too stupid to understand even the most basic concepts and principles? After this session of Candles in the Dark, you will know why that happens so often, and more importantly, how to avoid it.5 The Obstacle CourseA lot of Candles in the Dark is about what not to do: all the ways in which you can accidentally sabotage your own efforts. When you use the method correctly, it can look and feel so simple and obvious, but first you need to know all the things to not do—all the ways in which human psychology (yours and theirs) can quickly make a friendly chat into a fruitless, uncomfortable argument.6 The Punch LineNo, you don’t need to lecture everyone and educate them on twenty different topics. You only need them to see and abandon one particular lie. There are many ways to get there, but the end goal is very fundamental and simple, and this final session of Candles in the Dark will give you a number of specific lines of questioning to use to get there.Communicate. Liberate.