🇾🇪💥🇮🇱 Yemeni Armed Forces: Scenes of the "CHIOS Lion" oil ship being targeted by a USV in the Red Sea, after the ship violated the decision to ban ships from entering the ports of occupied Palestine.

Another description found:

Yemeni Armed Forces:

—

Scenes of the operation to target the “CHIOS Lion” oil tanker, which was targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces yesterday with a drone boat in the Red Sea due to the company that owns it violating the decision to prohibit entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

—

Note:

0:04 - In accordance with the decision (https://t.me/PalestineResist/38125) of the Yemeni Armed Forces issued on May 3, 2024, concerning the prohibition of ships entering the ports of occupied Palestine and targeting the ships of companies that violate the decision, and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, the Yemeni naval forces targeted the ship CHIOS LION on July 15, 2024, with a drone boat.

This ship belongs to one of the companies that violated the ban. The Armed Forces confirm that their operations will continue and escalate, as promised by the leader, as long as the zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip does not stop.

More here:

https://maritime-executive.com/article/video-tanker-reverses-course-after-being-damaged-in-houthi-attack

