CLIMATE SCAM | Greenpeace cofounder: "Carbon dioxide is the building block for all life on Earth"

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: "There is no scientific proof that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate.
But there is certainty beyond doubt that it is the building block for all life on Earth."
There are no papers, only theories. There are algorithmic models with false data as has been shown by real scientists. This is a scam.... just follow the money.
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1682148277683204096?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.