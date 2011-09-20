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"20 Years of 9/11"-from Nuclear Crime to world domination An interview with Heinz Pommer
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142 views • January 07, 2022
According to the findings of physicist Heinz Pommer, the destruction of the World Trade Center was not caused by the impact of two aeroplanes, but by nuclear explosive devices! How does he arrive at this thesis and what parallels are there to the current corona crisis?
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