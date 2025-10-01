Mainstream Media Propaganda Can Be Deadly | News Behind the News

The alarming reports emerging in October 2025: pregnant women are allegedly intentionally overdosing on Tylenol as a twisted form of political protest. This shocking backlash comes directly after the administration's press conference linking the drug to autism, with President Trump repeatedly urging the public, "Don't take Tylenol."





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com