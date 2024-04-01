Create New Account
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth was Initiated Into a Ancient Welsh Druidic Order?
Published 14 hours ago

Did You Know Queen Elizabeth was Initiated Into a Ancient Welsh Druidic Order?


In 1946, the then Princess Elizabeth was initiated into a Welsh Druidic Order before she became the Queen. Old film footage shows the ceremonial initiation.


