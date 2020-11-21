AMELIA LOVE ROBERT STEELE....ELECTION STEEL

VENEZULA/SOROS/CLINTON ELECTION RIG CONFIRMED BY CNN in commentsVENEZULA/SOROS/CLINTON ELECTION RIG CONFIRMED BY CNNCNN produced a report so stupid and self canceling it proved the point they were trying to refute.whoever wrote this was CLUELESS about what it meant after calling every legit piece of "conspiracy theory" B.S. - you'd have to be totally clueless to not connect the dots on the page you wrote yourself and that happened at CNN, here it is:Venezuela was involved in stealing our elections . THEY ARE, and they tied George Soros in so beautifully here - you mean to tell me they don't know what the open societies foundation does and who controls it??!!?? That's like not seeing a semi while you accidentally drive under one. How clueless are their writers anyway? And anyone worth their salt knows George Soros OWNS VENEZUELA, it is his happy space. If things fall apart for him in the U.S. (and they just might now) he's going to Venezuela and nowhere else, IF he manages to escape. And they hung Hillary Clinton at the same time. PRICELESS!!!